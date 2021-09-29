AFC Telford United sign ex-Walsall defender Kory Roberts on two-month loan

The 23-year-old has checked into the New Bucks Head on a two-month loan deal from London National League outfit Bromley.
Birmingham-born centre-half Roberts made 32 appearances in all competitions for the Saddlers between 2016 and 2020 after coming through the club's academy.
Roberts suffered a double leg break at Walsall in the summer of 2018, which ruled him out for the entire 2018/19 campaign.
He arrives as vital cover for the struggling Bucks, who have stoppers Nathan Pond and Zak Lilly missing through suspension after red cards in the last two games.
Roberts has not featured for Bromley this season. He made 22 appearances for the club after checking in last season. Cowan's men go to Darlington on Saturday.