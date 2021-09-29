AFC Telford United sign ex-Walsall defender Kory Roberts on two-month loan

Kory Roberts in League One action for Walsall in 2017 against Shrewsbury's Shaun Whalley, formerly of AFC Telford (AMA)

The 23-year-old has checked into the New Bucks Head on a two-month loan deal from London National League outfit Bromley.

Birmingham-born centre-half Roberts made 32 appearances in all competitions for the Saddlers between 2016 and 2020 after coming through the club's academy.

Roberts suffered a double leg break at Walsall in the summer of 2018, which ruled him out for the entire 2018/19 campaign.

He arrives as vital cover for the struggling Bucks, who have stoppers Nathan Pond and Zak Lilly missing through suspension after red cards in the last two games.