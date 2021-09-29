AFC Telford United sign ex-Walsall defender Kory Roberts on two-month loan

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished:

Gavin Cowan has moved to bolster his AFC Telford backline with the loan signing of former Walsall prospect Kory Roberts.

Kory Roberts in League One action for Walsall in 2017 against Shrewsbury's Shaun Whalley, formerly of AFC Telford (AMA)
Kory Roberts in League One action for Walsall in 2017 against Shrewsbury's Shaun Whalley, formerly of AFC Telford (AMA)

The 23-year-old has checked into the New Bucks Head on a two-month loan deal from London National League outfit Bromley.

Birmingham-born centre-half Roberts made 32 appearances in all competitions for the Saddlers between 2016 and 2020 after coming through the club's academy.

Roberts suffered a double leg break at Walsall in the summer of 2018, which ruled him out for the entire 2018/19 campaign.

He arrives as vital cover for the struggling Bucks, who have stoppers Nathan Pond and Zak Lilly missing through suspension after red cards in the last two games.

Roberts has not featured for Bromley this season. He made 22 appearances for the club after checking in last season. Cowan's men go to Darlington on Saturday.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News