Emotional Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill: I feel like I kind of let everybody down

Steve Cotterill on his return to Montgomery Waters Meadow following illness (AMA)

Cotterill, who was appointed last November, spent 49 days across two stints in Bristol Royal Infirmary Hospital, firstly to undergo treatment for Covid-19 in January, which left him in intensive care.

He was re-admitted following an initial 33 days in hospital for complications in his recovery, including Covid-pneumonia, and spent another 16 days on the hospital wards.

The boss, who turns 57 this month, admits his return to the stands for Town's final three games of the season came too soon, and revealed how he has been working in the gym every week to ensure his return in time for Shrewsbury's return for pre-season on July 1.

Town's experienced boss was visibly emotional while thanking Shrewsbury fans and the football community for their well wishes, but admitted his four-month absence, in which he missed 24 matches, made him feel he had let the club, its board, staff, supporters and players down – a notion the Town faithful have been quick to dispute.

Cotterill said: "First and foremost – I apologise if I get emotional as it will bring a fair bit back to me – apologies to all at Shrewsbury Town. I sort've feel I let you down last year.

"The chairman, board of directors, staff, players and supporters really. I wanted to get back before the end of the season and managed to get back for the last three games, I'm not sure that was a good idea really. I wasn't anywhere near ready and my recovery time after watching a game was quite long.

"Ever since the season finished I've been in the gym every week to be strong enough to come back on July 1, to be around the players and the new players we signed

"For those people out there that have suffered from Covid – we will do some 'Covid interviews' through pre-season, that will be interesting for a few people, the depths you go to.

"The next bit is thank yous, the chairman, to the CEO, the board, staff, players, supporters, have been incredible to me really.

"Special mentions have to go to Aaron Wilbraham and David Longwell who carried the brunt of it, certainly Aaron, all the other staff for keeping it going in my absence."

Former Bristol City, Birmingham, Notts County and Burnley chief Cotterill remained as active as possible in helping the team shake off any relegation concerns, first from his hospital bed in Bristol, and then from his home in the city.

He was repeatedly hailed for going above and beyond in terms of workload, and would remain on top of everything while rookie assistant Aaron Wilbraham and new first-team coach David Longwell had the reins at Sundorne.

Shrews' stunning run upon his appointment prior to illness did much of the foundation work in securing League One safety, but a series of crucial victories and draws throughout February and March – with the manager watching on from home – helped the side over the line, and meant a run of just one win in the last 10 games was ultimately redundant.

Cotterill back in pre-season training with Aaron Wilbraham and David Longwell (AMA)

Cotterill insists that he will never forget any of the players involved in his ordeal last season. Many were released at the end of their contracts following the season's finale, as the boss undergoes a rebuild during the summer.

He added: "I think the players last season, that aren't here anymore, should never ever be forgotten for what they did as a group.

"With the start to the season, the change in manager, and then an assistant and a first-team coach running it from there. I don't think any of those players, even though they've left, should ever be forgotten.

"While there wasn't any major achievement, promotions, cups won, there was an incredible amount of effort put in.

"Certainly how Aaron was through all of it, from hospital, messages I'd sent in the night, I'll never forget any of that group here last year, they were incredible.

"Thank you to my previous clubs, for the goodwill messages, through email, social media, somewhat 2,000 texts in hospital, it took weeks to answer them! It was incredible and quite emotional.

"A huge thank you to our own supporters for the get well cards, messages, the banner behind the dugout, the money raised for NHS. I remember when I saw the banner for the first time, that did give me a lump in my throat and still does."

Town fans and fellow supporters raised more than £2,000 towards a banner in support of the boss behind the home dugout at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Cotterill revealed how he had made private donations to the disadvantaged in years gone by. He added: "I never wanted publicity or anything back, but the love and kindness that has been shown to me over this tough period is overwhelming. I want to thank everybody for that."

The banner which Town fans raised money for in support of their absent boss (AMA)