Former Shrewsbury Town and Chester City defender Spencer Whelan dies aged 49

Spencer Whelan agrees to join Shrewsbury from Chester in 1998 and signs on with chairman Roland Wycherley Whelan managed just 25 league appearances for Town, where he was hampered by injuries Spencer Whelan, left, with Town colleagues Austin Berkley, Kevin Seabury, Scott Cooksey and Roger Preece at the City University in Dublin. Defender Whelan died last weekend aged just 49 Whelan playing on through a head injury in Town's blue and amber

Whelan, a tall centre-half, saw injuries limit him to just 25 Division Three appearances and 28 in all competitions for Town between 1998 and 2000, after which he retired early through injury aged just 29.

The Liverpool-born stopper was most noted for his service at Chester, for whom he spent eight years and was a real fans' favourite prior to switching to Salop. He was managed by Kevin Ratcliffe at both the Deva Stadium and Gay Meadow.

He began as right-back for Chester but quickly became at home in the heart of defence and was made captain.

Whelan joined Chester from Liverpool, where he was a YTS, after not being awarded a contract aged 18. He went on to make 215 league appearances for the Blues.

The Cheshire club tweeted over the weekend: "Chester Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Spencer Whelan at the age of 49.

"The defender made more than 200 appearances for the Blues in the 1990’s.

"We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. RIP Spencer."

