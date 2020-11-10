Sam Ricketts: Hard to ignore Shrewsbury hat-trick hero Shilow Tracey

Shilow Tracey of Shrewsbury Town poses for a picture with the match ball after scoring a hat trick (AMA)

Tracey capped a stunning personal evening with two late goals to earn Ricketts' visitors a 4-3 victory in a rollercoaster contest at their League One rivals.

The 22-year-old Tottenham loanee scored his first Town goal on what was just his second start for the club. His treble, which turned the tie on its head late on, was a first senior hat-trick.

Tracey has had just two cameos in league action but is now pushing for a start in Saturday's big home tussle against Swindon after answering Ricketts' call on Town's stand-in stars delivery in the final Trophy group dead rubber.

"You can't ignore a performance like that and three goals. Football is about scoring goals," Ricketts said.

"Not just that, his pace, energy and running power were excellent. Him, Barney and JD (Josh Daniels) were very good in the first half.

"I said before if you want to be involved moving forward you have to perform tonight, that was your opportunity to impress and there were certainly a number that did impress."

Matt Millar headed the opener for his first goal for Shrewsbury on the night Ricketts' side finished top of the northern group C.

But the evening, which saw Salop go 2-0 up before being pegged back at 3-2, belonged to Tracey.

"I thought he started the game very well and it continued. He ended up getting his rewards with the hat-trick ball," Ricketts added.

"He was one of the performances I was hoping for and he's certainly produced. It was pleasing for him and also pleasing for everyone watching."

Winger Tracey admitted Barnett's strike for his first goal 'hit his left foot' and went in, but his second of the night was a sumptuous dinked finish, followed by a late tap-in winner.

Tracey said: "I'm buzzing. I'm pleased to get this opportunity, I'm lost for words really, it's the best day.

"I'm happy to help the team to win with three goals.

"I've just been grafting in training, trying to get into the team and I got my opportunity today.

"It was a crazy feeling, there is nothing better than that. It's my first hat-trick.

"Hopefully (I play on Saturday), we'll see. I've seen a few messages (from friends) but there's too much at the moment.

"Hopefully I'll get into the team more and keep improving."