Former Shrewsbury Town defender and captain Wayne Williams dies, aged 56

Popular former Shrewsbury fans' favourite Wayne Williams, pictured front, second left, has passed away aged 56

Williams spent seven seasons in the Town first team throughout the 1980s, the most successful period of the club's history where they were mainstays of the old Second Division.

He made 269 appearances in all competitions for Shrewsbury between November 1981 – where he made his debut in the League Cup aged just 17 – and January 1989, when he left for Northampton Town.

Williams, who was born in Telford, played for the Shropshire Schools under-19s team while in school year 11 (under-16s) before coming through the youth ranks to star for Shrewsbury.

His performances from the right side of Town's defence made him a firm favourite with Town fans and earned him the nickname 'Bomber' due to his energetic bursts down the flank. Williams was also captain at Gay Meadow.

The defender, who also had a loan spell at Telford United, went on to play for Northampton Town and Walsall. He was living in Shawbirch and had more recently spent time as assistant manager at non-league Shawbury United.