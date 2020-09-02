Shrewsbury Town sign Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic on loan

The Montenegro international arrives at Montgomery Waters Meadow as competition for the No.1 shirt with another former Wolves shot-stopper, Harry Burgoyne.

Sarkic, 23, made the move to Molineux from Aston Villa this summer, with Wolves keen to send him out on loan for first-team experience.

The Grimsby-born shot-stopper impressed last season on loan at Livingston in the Scottish Premiership, where he made 14 appearances.

He has previously been on loan at Wigan – where he made three cup appearances – Stratford Town and Havant & Waterlooville.

Sarkic joined Wolves on a free transfer after his Villa Park contract expired this summer.

He becomes boss Sam Ricketts' fifth new signing of the summer after Rekeil Pyke, Scott High, Josh Daniels and Marlon Fossey. Sarkic is a third loan signing.

Sarkic is currently away on international duty with Montenegro – for whom he won his first and only cap last November – and will therefore not feature for Salop at Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup on Friday.

He continues the link between Shrewsbury and one of Ricketts' former sides Wolves. Town took Ryan Giles on a successful loan last season, before the Telford youngster was recalled and subsequently loaned back out to Coventry in January.