Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts rules out Greg Docherty deal

Town have been linked with a move to bring the Rangers midfielder back to Montgomery Waters Meadow after his successful loan spell two seasons ago.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard confirmed the 23-year-old is weighing up options in England, with League One rivals Hull City reportedly leading the race.

And Ricketts admits the introduction of a salary cap in League One will make it difficult for third tier clubs to bring in somebody of the calibre of Docherty, who still has two years left on his Ibrox deal.

“We speak to Doch on a regular basis anyway just because he’s become part of the family, really, part of what we are here,” Ricketts said.

"We speak to Doch on a regular basis anyway just because he's become part of the family, really, part of what we are here," Ricketts said.

“Obviously he would be of interest to us and a number of clubs but it’s not something we feel is possible, really, to be honest with you at the minute,” said Ricketts.

Docherty, who almost returned on loan in January but opted for Hibernian, scored 10 goals in 50 appearances in blue and amber. He was crowned Town player of the season.

Ricketts added: “Given the current climate he is going to attract interest from a number of places. With two years left on his contract it will be quite a tough deal for anyone to get over the line.

“With the salary cap coming in in our league like it has, it makes it very difficult for anyone to do that deal with the length of deal he still has at Rangers.”

Meanwhile, Ricketts confirmed another move for January target Will Grigg, of Sunderland, is not viable.

“I think that was a bit of a one-off scenario that suited everyone,” Ricketts said of the previous interest in striker Grigg. “Sunderland will be different, the finances involved are very different. He’s a very proven goalscorer but he’s not someone who you can sit here and now say is viable, especially with the salary cap now like it is.”