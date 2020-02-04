Liverpool 1 Shrewsbury Town 0: Lewis Cox and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Sam Ricketts’ side had their dreams cruelly ended by VAR after it denied Shaun Whalley’s opener before the hour - which sparked wild scenes in the Anfield Road ends for 8,000 Salopians on their first visit to Anfield.

After a forgettable first half against a young Liverpool side, Shrewsbury rallied and looked to be rewarded as lifelong Reds fan Whalley nodded into an empty net but the goal was chalked off.

Liverpool 1 Shrewsbury Town 0: Lewis Cox and Nathan Judah analysis

It looked like extra time was looming but, unsure of his surroundings, former Manchester United youngster Ro-Shaun Williams headed agonizingly into his own net - a second own goal in nine days against the Premier League leaders.