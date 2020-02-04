Advertising
Liverpool 1 Shrewsbury Town 0: Lewis Cox and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH
Lewis Cox spoke to Nathan Judah following Shrewsbury's 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.
Sam Ricketts’ side had their dreams cruelly ended by VAR after it denied Shaun Whalley’s opener before the hour - which sparked wild scenes in the Anfield Road ends for 8,000 Salopians on their first visit to Anfield.
After a forgettable first half against a young Liverpool side, Shrewsbury rallied and looked to be rewarded as lifelong Reds fan Whalley nodded into an empty net but the goal was chalked off.
It looked like extra time was looming but, unsure of his surroundings, former Manchester United youngster Ro-Shaun Williams headed agonizingly into his own net - a second own goal in nine days against the Premier League leaders.
Most Read
'That support was something I will always remember!' Shrewsbury fans proud despite Liverpool defeat - WATCH
Advertising
Login or Register to comment