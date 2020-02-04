FA Cup 4th round replay: Liverpool 1 Shrewsbury 0 - Report

Sam Ricketts’ side had their dreams cruelly ended by VAR after it denied Shaun Whalley’s opener before the hour - which sparked wild scenes in the Anfield Road ends for 8,000 Salopians on their first visit to Anfield.

After a forgettable first half against a young Liverpool side, Shrewsbury rallied and looked to be rewarded as lifelong Reds fan Whalley nodded into an empty net but the goal was chalked off.

It looked like extra time was looming but, unsure of his surroundings, former Manchester United youngster Williams headed agonizingly into his own net - a second own goal in nine days against the Premier League leaders.

And Shrews couldn’t recover from the galling setback, meaning their journey in this season’s competition ended with heart at the fourth round replay stage and a fifth round tie at Chelsea wasn’t to be.

The first Shrewsbury supporters began milling into the Anfield Road stand some 90 minutes-plus before the originally scheduled kick-off time.

But with just 15 until the scheduled start the sold-out away allocation looked barely half full and the kick-off was duly delayed 15 minutes to allow those affected by the M62 accident to get to Anfield.

All the talk in the historic tie’s build-up was centered around Klopp and his first-team’s absence and the home line-up was effectively Liverpool’s under-23s side.

Only youngest-ever senior Reds captain Curtis Jones, Neco Williams, Pedro Chirivella and Harvey Elliott survived from the side pegged back so memorably at Montgomery Waters Meadow nine days previously.

The shirt numbers of the home bench added up to 507, such was the youthfulness of the home squad.

Ricketts, like home under-23s boss Critchley, pulled few surprises as Dave Edwards as captain for the injured Ollie Norburn was the one change from the first tie.

The omission of two-goal hero Jason Cummings, again named as a substitute, was a talking point.

Town boss Ricketts insisted the hosts remained favourites despite seven teenagers being named in Liverpool’s youngest-ever side - including three debutants.

The away end looked a picturesque sea of blue and amber as the teams walked out to a cauldron of noise with You’ll Never Walk Alone the entrance chorus.

But the 8,000 Salopians made themselves heard despite a low start from both sides. The young Reds dominated possession early but, a loose Ethan Ebanks-Landell touch aside, caused Shrews no problems.

The possession stats were 75 per cent in Liverpool’s favour after half hour of what was proving the Curtis Jones show. The home skipper curled the game’s first effort on goal straight at Max O’Leary after 26 minutes and was pulling the strings.

Even a dazed Jones after a whack from Ro-Shaun Williams dazzled Town with a rabona cross from the left.

Reds left-back Adam Lewis screwed a low shot wide from distance as the tide flowed towards O’Leary’s goal.

Shrews’ only joy near the Liverpool penalty box was a low Shaun Whalley cross with Callum Lang lurking well cleared by Ki-Jana Hoever. His Dutch giant centre-back compatriot Sepp van den Berg dominated in the air.

Exciting Liverpool right-back Williams, from Wrexham, sauntered past Town challenges and drilled an angle drive just across goal 10 minutes before the break. Shortly afterwards the entire Anfield Road stand rose in applause to remember late Shrewsbury fan Kenneth Lovgren, who followed the club for 37 years.

Golbourne ensured the sides went in at the break level with a huge block to deny a volley from the adventurous Williams.

Williams and Jones, the hosts’ creators-in-chief, kept O’Leary honest but Town started the second period well. A couple of lovely pieces of Lang skill should have led to openings but Shrews dallied.

Ricketts’ side were much-improved and it led to a far greater spectacle. O’Leary kept Salop in it with a massive save to keep out Williams’ low strike. His strong outstretched left leg deflected the ball wide.

But Shrewsbury had grown into the better side and were taking the game to their hosts.

Two minutes before the hour and Town scored at Anfield in front of 8,000 away fans - or so they thought.

Sub Daniel Udoh, just on for Lang, sent in a clever low cross steered goalwards by Edwards only for Caoimhin Kelleher’s save to bounce up for Whalley who couldn’t miss with his head.

The away end erupted, flare tossed on to the pitch. But then came the VAR check announcement and, after 90 seconds of delay, Anfield cheered the offside decision.

The decision rallied the hosts but Town remained committed. Whalley shot wide from the right touchline with Kelleher in no man’s land before the lively Udoh sent a good strike fractions wide.

Ricketts called for Cummings with 17 minutes left to a mixture of away cheers and home jeers.

But two minutes later the hosts led and it was heartbreak for Williams, who nodded a cross into his own net with O’Leary out to claim.

It was a second gut-wrenching Salop own goal against the world club champions and there was no VAR to save Williams.

The League One visitors tried to go again. Whalley limped off with cramp as Salop kept persisting.

But there wasn’t to be one final moment for the visitors, who had given it their all but just came unstuck thanks to one moment of awful misfortune and it was the youthful Reds celebrating in front of the Kop at full-time.

Teams

Liverpool (4-3-3):

Kelleher; Williams, Hoever, van den Berg, Lewis; Chirivella, Cain, Clarkson (Boyes, 90+2); Jones, Millar (Hardy, 82), Elliott (Dixon-Bonner, 90+4).

Subs not used: Jaros (gk), Gallacher, Bearne, Norris.

Shrewsbury Town (3-5-2):

O’Leary; Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre; Love, Norburn, Goss (Cummings, 57), Edwards ©, Golbourne; Lang (Udoh, 57), Whalley (Walker, 81)..

Subs not used: Murphy (gk), Beckles, Sears, Hart.

Referee: Andy Madley