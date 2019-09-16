Jason Cummings has goal buzz back with Shrewsbury Town

Sam Ricketts' headline deadline day signing did the business just five minutes into his Shrewsbury debut coming off the bench to equalise 18 minutes from time at AFC Wimbledon.

The lowly hosts had looked like securing their first win of the season after Ethan Ebanks-Landell inadvertently turned in an own goal in the first half for below-par Town. But the visitors rallied and were much improved after the break.

It was just a second goal in 2019 for Scotland striker Cummings, 24, and the new Shrewsbury frontman revealed it was a relief to feel the indescribable emotion of hitting the net.

"You know what, it is one of the best feelings in the world," said Cummings, who partnered fellow debutant forward Callum Lang in the draw at Kingsmeadow.

"I can't really quite describe it. But especially with myself, I've not been playing much and not scored as many as I've been used to in the past.

"So I kind of lost that a wee bit. Especially on my debut, it's what strikers dream of.

"You want to get the monkey off your back early doors and I'm delighted I've done it.

"I got carried away a bit, it was only for the draw wasn't it. I went for the knee-slide on the driest pitch in the UK and ended up doing a forward roll. But the smile (tattoo) was back out, that was good."

Boss Ricketts revealed afterwards that, due to a lack of pre-season, Cummings' fitness levels are still some way off starting a game.

The striker also admitted his frustration at not adding to his tally in an entertaining finale in south west London.

"My first thought after the game was that I was fuming that I missed, because I had another big chance, for me," added the former prolific Hibernian striker, who joined Town from Nottingham Forest.

"Kind of one-on-one with the keeper, the boy done well to get back.

"I think in a couple of weeks I'll probably have buried that. I just think I wasn't as sharp and fully fit. I was kind of fuming at that."

Cummings said he is settling into life in Shropshire well. He added: "The boys are sound, the manager has been great. It's a nice place, Shrewsbury. I'll hopefully get a little flat sorted next week. I'm settling good."