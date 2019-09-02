Advertising
Anthony Grant leaves Shrewsbury Town for Swindon on loan until January
Banished Shrewsbury Town midfielder Anthony Grant has joined Swindon Town on loan until January.
The 32-year-old was told by boss Sam Ricketts earlier in the summer he has no Shrewsbury future and was to train with the youth team.
A few League Two clubs showed interest in the midfielder, who triggered a one-year extension to his Town deal last season, and Grant has opted to join the Robins, where he will be on loan until the new year.
Grant was a regular in Ricketts' side last season but has since fallen out of favour.
