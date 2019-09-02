Menu

Anthony Grant leaves Shrewsbury Town for Swindon on loan until January

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Banished Shrewsbury Town midfielder Anthony Grant has joined Swindon Town on loan until January.

Anthony Grant in his last appearance for Town against Walsall (AMA)

The 32-year-old was told by boss Sam Ricketts earlier in the summer he has no Shrewsbury future and was to train with the youth team.

A few League Two clubs showed interest in the midfielder, who triggered a one-year extension to his Town deal last season, and Grant has opted to join the Robins, where he will be on loan until the new year.

Grant was a regular in Ricketts' side last season but has since fallen out of favour.

