Luke Waterfall leaves Shrewsbury Town by mutual consent

The club announced that both parties came to an agreement on the remainder of his deal, which he signed last summer.

Waterfall, 29, was surplus to requirements at Town as fifth choice centre-back under Sam Ricketts and had been told not to expect regular football.

He is expected to join a League Two side closer to his Yorkshire home imminently, with Grimsby among interested parties.

"I couldn't guarantee Luke to start games this year and because of the character he is he wants to just play football," Ricketts said.

"An opportunity has come up closes to where he lives and it's something that he is interested in.

"We are pleased for him and thank him for all his hard work during his time here.

"He's a great lad, a real salt of the earth, and you couldn't ask for a better lad to have around.

"He was great for us last year and was a wholehearted player who gave his all.

"He is one of the most dominant players I have seen in the air in both boxes, he wins 90 per cent of his challenges anywhere on the pitch."