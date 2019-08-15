Abo Eisa completes permanent Scunthorpe United switch from Shrewsbury

Eisa, who had one year left on his Town deal, has made the Glanford Park switch on an undisclosed fee. He was initially brought into the Football League by Hurst from Wealdstone in January 2018.

Sam Ricketts said the 23-year-old winger, who scored once in 10 games for Town, needs regular game time to help find consistency and that the deal suits all parties.

"It's a deal which probably benefits all parties if I'm being honest," Ricketts said.

"I can't guarantee Abo regular game time here but he is a young player who has done well.

"He went out to Colchester last year and did really well while there.

"He's probably got that little bit of young player inconsistency about him at the moment where he can be very, very good for one game but then for the next couple, he won't quite hit those same levels.

"He needs constant game time to develop and ultimately it's a good deal for the club and a good offer from Scunthorpe."

Ricketts had said he was willing to assess the winger's ability throughout pre-season.

Hurst has also brought former Town players Alex Gilliead and John McAtee to the Iron, who have lost three from three matches this season.

Ricketts added that the former Wealdstone man's departure frees up space for him to look at new recruits.