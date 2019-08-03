Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Portsmouth – Lewis Cox's player ratings

Town reporter Lewis Cox gives his player ratings after the impressive defensive display and just a second opening-day win in nine attempts.

Max O'Leary - Looked very assured in everything he did. Portsmouth would've liked to have stretched the on-loan Bristol City shot-stopper more on his debut but he dealt with multiple high balls into the box with little fuss. Good quick distribution. 7

Ro-Shaun Williams - Robbed big forward Marquis with real class early on. Made countless blocks to thwart Pompey and, like his partners, grew in stature as the game went on. Made block after block and looks to have built on last season. 8

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - What an impression he has made in blue and amber. Some good early challenges backed up the fine work the former Wolves man had done in pre-season. His clearance off the line every bit as good as a goal. Looks a snip of a signing. 8

Aaron Pierre - Every inch the quality and classy centre-half Salop were crying out for. Quite clear he has been instructed to help Town venture forward. Was solid in the first period, winning all his 50-50s and was immovable as Pompey attacked late on. And what about that run forward near the end?! 8

Donald Love - Looked no-nonsense with a couple of strong challenges and was tidy if unspectacular on the ball. Some needless pieces of poor distribution hampered his display a bit and he was rash in the tackle. 6

Romain Vincelot - Good early block from a decent Pompey chance. Did his job well with crucial and timely interceptions as well as a keen eye for a pass. Showed Town fans he has something to offer in the squad and team. 7

Dave Edwards - Led with the armband and brought the ball out through the lines with a couple of good interceptions and some neat play, particularly early on. Got through 90 minutes after ankle surgery but did rather fizzle out as it went on. 6

Luke McCormick - Not afraid to try something different on the ball with good vision. Showed he can compete physically too. Boss Ricketts said he earned the start from pre-season, even though he came off seven minutes after the break. 6

Ryan Giles - What a moment. What a goal. Some way to mark his Shrews and league debut, with a 30-yard wondergoal. A couple of nervy early moments as questions were asked of him defensively as he showed understandable early nerves. A test in concentration and positioning defensively. 7

Steve Morison - Grew into the occasion brilliantly and started bullying defenders with his presence. Rifled a half-volley just over in Town's best effort at goal in the first period. Showed more glimpses of how he can be so effective this term. 7

Fejiri Okenabirhie - Too quiet and on the periphery early on with a couple of loose touches. Okenabirhie was not quite in-sync with partner Morison. It didn't particularly improve for him after the break and no surprise to see him come off on the hour. 6

Substitutes:

Josh Laurent (McCormick, 53) - Reminded fans what he is about from the break with some direct, skillful and imaginative runs. 7

Shaun Whalley (Okenabirhie, 63) - A typical Shaun Whalley cameo. Injected some quickness of thinking and feet into proceedings. His short free-kick for Giles screamer. 7

Abo Eisa (Morison, 89) - Had to leave pitch in added time after dizziness from ball to face. N/A

Not used: Murphy (gk), Golbourne, Beckles, Walker.