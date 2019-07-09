Shrewsbury Town to face John Askey's Port Vale and Macclesfield in EFL Trophy

The trio make up the northern group D, which will be completed on Friday when an ‘invited’ club – with a category A academy – will be added.

The competition will see Town lock horns against former manager John Askey, now in charge of League Two Vale.

Askey joined Shrewsbury from Macclesfield last summer so will line up against a number of familiar faces.

The group stage fixtures run until December before the round of 32 knockouts begin. Town lost to Lincoln City in the 2018 final.