Menu

Advertising

Shrewsbury Town to face John Askey's Port Vale and Macclesfield in EFL Trophy

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury Town have been drawn alongside Port Vale and Macclesfield Town in these season’s EFL Trophy.

John Askey is now in charge at Port Vale (AMA)

The trio make up the northern group D, which will be completed on Friday when an ‘invited’ club – with a category A academy – will be added.

The competition will see Town lock horns against former manager John Askey, now in charge of League Two Vale.

Askey joined Shrewsbury from Macclesfield last summer so will line up against a number of familiar faces.

The group stage fixtures run until December before the round of 32 knockouts begin. Town lost to Lincoln City in the 2018 final.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News