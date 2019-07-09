Shrewsbury Town to assess knocks to midfield duo out in Portugal

The pair will sit out of tonight's warm-up friendly against Sheffield Wednesday in Albufeira tonight.

Summer signing from near-neighbours AFC Telford United Daniel Udoh is not present in Portugal after a delay to his visa.

Salop boss Sam Ricketts said: “Dan’s visa was due in ten days ago and he’s been chasing it since then, but unfortunately he hasn’t been able to get it as yet.

“Hopefully that will be sorted very soon and he will be able to join up with the group.

“We will be missing Norbs and Josh who have picked up knocks, we will be assessing the severity of those over the next couple of days."

Tonight's match, Town's first open to fans this summer, will be played in three blocks of 30 minutes.

It is thought around 100 Shrews fans have made the trip to cheer their side on.

“The big part of it is the physical load and exercise, as much as it is the tactual side," Ricketts added.

Young striker Lifumpa Mwandwe, midfielder Kian Taylor and goalkeeper Cameron Gregory have not travelled to Portugal and are looking to sort loan moves.

Ricketts said: “We have organised for them to go away this week and to train and play with a few sides with the view to potentially going out on loan."