Shrewsbury Town mourn death of club legend Peter Dolby

The former centre-half was one of 10 Town legends initially inducted to the club's hall of fame in 2011.

Dolby, who was born in Derby, played for Shrewsbury between 1960 and 1976 and made 369 appearances in all competitions for the club.

He was fondly remembered for his brace Town beat Division One Everton 2-0 at Gay Meadow in the League Cup fifth round of 1960/61. Before the game, Everton's plush team bus had overtaken Dolby – who was an apprenticeship at The Sentinel Works at the time – peddling on his bike to the match.

Dolby, who had been at Normanton Residential Home in Shrewsbury, died peacefully at 5.30am this morning surrounded by his family.

Town chairman Roland Wycherley said: “Our thoughts and condolences go out to Peter’s family and friends at this sad time.

“Peter was a great player but also a down to earth man who will be remembered fondly by many Town fans who had the privilege to see him play for the club.

“We will always remember the story of him cycling home from work past the Everton team coach when we played them in the League Cup, he then cycled back to the Gay Meadow to play that night and scored two goals to put us into the next round.”

After retiring from playing football, Dolby went on to run a newsagent on Hereford Road before becoming a teacher.