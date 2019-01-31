Shrewsbury Town complete Tyrese Campbell loan from Stoke City

The 19-year-old becomes the 10th player to join Shrewsbury this month and joins Stefan Payne as strike reinforcements on deadline day.

Campbell caught the eye of Town and their fans when he assisted Peter Crouch in the FA Cup before netting twice, his first senior goals, in the replay.

Town are thought to be long-term admirers of the lightning quick striker.

Town chief Sam Ricketts says he thought he had no change of bringing Campbell to the Meadow after the youngster shone against Shrewsbury and went on to start Championship games for the Potters.

"Tyrese is a player we've been after three or four weeks now, identified really early on as interest and then we obviously got drawn against Stoke," said the Town boss.

"He came on here and set the goal up then scored the two goals (in the replay). I was thinking 'there's no way we're going to get him now'.

"But we kept pursuing him but he's played ever since then, stared every game for Stoke and it's one we kept pursuing.

"I got a message this morning saying it's a possibility and I'm delighted to have him."

Advertising

The Town boss, who sees the striker become his 10th addition of a manic window, says it is credit to the club they have captured a player of Campbell's calibre.

"He's a player who we've fought off Championship sides to sign him, a number of Championship sides wanted him," Ricketts continued.

"It's testament to everything here, what we have going on, that he wants to come and play here.

"He's a great signing, I'm really looking forward to having him in and getting him working."