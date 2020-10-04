Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney tune in to watch Wrexham FC win

Rob McElhenney posted this photo of the Wrexham V Boreham Wood game being live streamed. Photo: Twitter/Rob McElhenney

The Deadpool actor has teamed up with Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney to make a place to take over The Dragons in a potential rags to riches blockbuster plot.

This weekend the pair posted on social media that they were keeping tabs on the match by watching a live stream of the game on set.

They must have been pleased with the result as Wrexham beat Boreham Wood 2-1 in the National League.

Rob McElhenney is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter, best known as the creator of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia while Ryan Reynolds is an award-winning Canadian actor, writer, producer and business entrepreneur whose credits include Marvel’s Deadpool.

McElhenney watched the game on a laptop during filming for his latest movie posting: "Multi-tasking on set with Wrexham AFC. Let's go lads".

In September it was announced that the duo were interested in taking over the club - the third oldest in the world.

In the late 1970s Wrexham rose through the Football League, reaching what is now the Championship and seeing huge crowds at the Racecourse ground.

But the club then slumped and went out of the league in 2008.

Today the club is owned by the supporters who took over in 2011.

Reynolds and McElhenney won approval from 98 per cent of the Wrexham Supporters Trust Board club members to start investment talks. A takeover could see £2 million invested.

A club statement said: "In due course, Mr McElhenney and Mr Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second Special General Meeting."