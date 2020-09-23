Hollywood giant Ryan Reynolds revealed as one of two potential Wrexham investors

The National League club, via its Supporters Trust board, have revealed the identity of the duo after a special general meeting.

Canadian leading man Reynolds, 43, is famed for his title role in the Marvel smash hit Deadpool as well as several other extremely successful franchises.

His co-investor McElhenney, also 43, is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter. He was the creative force behind comedy hit It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The outcome of the SGM revealed that 97.5 per cent of voters - 1,223 members - voted in favour of continuing with the takeover process.

Reynolds was revealed to be worth 71.5million dollars by Forbes earlier this year. McElhenney is worth 50million dollars.

In August, Vancouver-born Reynolds sold a gin business he co-owns for 610million dollars.

In response to a tweet sent eight years ago saying 'you never know when Ryan Reynolds is going to turn up in Wrexham', the movie star replied saying 'Yes, you never know'.

The duo are poised to put forward their vision for the Racecourse Ground club in due course.

That will then be voted on by members at a second special general meeting.

The news comes with the National League season up in the air after the government revealed fans would not be present for the start of the campaign.

National League bosses are meeting in the coming days to discuss how the season can play out with or without supporters.

Dean Keates' Wrexham fell to a 1-0 home friendly defeat to AFC Telford United, of the league below, last night. Shane Sutton headed in the winner from a Henry Cowans free-kick 16 minutes from time.