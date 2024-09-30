Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Though Shropshire has been hit with more rain overnight, today, and more likely on Tuesday, the end of the week is forecast to be much drier.

Bucks have not missed out on any fixtures in the wake of their stadium flooding last week, though matches involving Wolves Under-21s and Wolves Women have either been called off or moved.

They are due to return home to face Cleethorpes Town in the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy on Saturday (3pm).

A club statement read: "More rain is forecast in the early part of the week, but provided it improves from Wednesday onwards as predicted, and with plenty of help, we feel confident the game will be on.

"We are determined to do what we can to ensure that it will, but can't control the elements."

Bucks have also asked if anybody would be able to provide them with dehumidifiers of an industrial variety.

A statement continued: "Much of the weekend has been spent letting the stadium's affected areas dry out, but we'd like to speed up this process. Please get in touch."

Meanwhile a crowdfunding appeal set up to raise money to help the club pay the costs of the flooding passed its £5,000 target.

