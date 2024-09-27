Watch: Thousands of litres of flood water rush through Telford football stadium as pitch turns into swimming pool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As parts of Shropshire received a hammering from a thunderstorm on Thursday evening, a flood of Watling Street in Wellington saw hundreds of thousands of litres of water pour into the car park of the SEAH Stadium.

One of the directors for AFC Telford United, and Mayor of Telford & Wrekin, Ian Preece, said it was "like a river" had formed right outside the stadium doors.

Water began pouring into the stadium, flooding the foyer, gym, changing rooms and offices.

Within just a couple of hours, the pitch began to resemble a swimming pool, with the entire site under more than a foot of water.