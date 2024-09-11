Telford cut it fine as boss hails character

And it was a performance that left manager Kevin Wilkin pleased with some aspects of his team’s display, but insistent that they are some way from their best.

He said: “I’m delighted, although I don’t like leaving it so late, but credit to them and the character they’ve shown there tonight.

“To keep pushing the moment, to keep trying to and striving for that, and then to get it in such dramatic fashion so late on was, yeah, it was quite satisfying.”

Wilkin’s side began positively but missed early chances that would have seen them comfortable before Harry Crook put Sporting ahead on the half-hour.

Jimmy Armson scored his second goal in two games to level; however, it was another summer signing, Rhys Hilton, who took the glory.

Introduced as a substitute, Hilton was shown on to his left foot and curled a stunning winner past keeper Charlie Price in the sixth of seven additional minutes at the end of the game.

Wilkin was happy with his team’s persistence, but felt they could have been out of sight by half-time had they taken their opportunities.

“When we look at the game overall, the first half, we’ve managed the ball really, really well,” he said. “We’ve got some good moments and situations, but we turned the ball over and Bromsgrove finished well on the counter to knock us back.

“Again, I’m using the word character, as the lads have done brilliantly after falling behind at home, and it’s tough to keep going when we’ve had so much of the possession and missed good moments and chances at that point.”

Hilton, who missed several games due to injury following his arrival in the summer, only returned to first-team action on Saturday at Lowestoft, but he conjured a moment of inspiration, pleasing his manager.

“It’s a terrific strike and moment for Rhys, and I’m delighted for him,” said Wilkin. “He’s been through a period that has been a little bit stop-start, and hopefully, it gives him a little bit of confidence to move forward.

“We won’t play for a little while now, so it was all-important to try and win the game tonight and keep moving forward.”

Wilkin’s Bucks have no fixture this weekend following their FA Cup exit at Gainsborough Trinity, giving them time to rest and for their injured players to recover ahead of another long-distance trip to AFC Sudbury on September 21.

That will be followed only a little over 48 hours later by another away game, at Barwell.