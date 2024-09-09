Kevin Wilkin enjoyed long day on the road with Telford

And manager Kevin Wilkin felt that the shared experience of achieving something his side failed to do last season, allied to the all-important points, made it a satisfying, albeit long day’s work.

“Yeah, definitely. I think it was several times we went to Suffolk last year, and they were long journeys with which we never came away very much,” said Wilkin. who saw Byron Moore and Jimmy Armson find the back of the net.

Any result on the road is always good, but when you’re making that extra journey… is it extra satisfying? Probably, however, it’s three points at the end of the day, and we just have to move on now; looking forward to Tuesday and hopefully nailing that one down.”

The Bucks failed to turn Eastern promise into anything more tangible on some of their longer away trips last season and lost on each of their visits to East Anglia. However, in both their preparations and the performance, the Bucks went about their task in a way that pleased Wilkin.

“I think that the whole day, from start to finish, they applied themselves in the right way,” he added.

“Some of them have got journeys to get to the ground to meet the pick-up points, and The bus left the ground at about 7:15am, so it is an early start for us and just a little bit different to what you generally have to face. But the lads’ application to the whole day was brilliant. The result at the end of it made for a really enjoyable journey home, and’s good where you can share good moments like that with one another and be in one another’s company for a bit longer.”

Unlike the previous week’s FA Cup defeat, where the Bucks conceded within twenty seconds of the game beginning, Wilkin’s troops were primed and quickly took the lead through Byron Moore’s close-range strike. Jimmy Armson added his first league goal for the club with a classy finish, and with less than half an hour played, the Bucks had a two-goal lead:

“The two goals we've got to put ourselves obviously in the box seat were brilliant, scored at a good time, and going in at halftime at two-nil was really positive. We always knew we'd need a third goal because, credit to Lowestoft, they didn't lie down by any stretch and created one or two near moments for themselves, which I wouldn't be entirely happy with.”

Jake Reed cut the lead to a single goal with around fifteen minutes to play, and defensive diligence remains an area of concern for the Bucks boss:

“I think the goal against us is very much avoidable. I'd be a little bit disappointed with that, and overall, I still think we're a kind of work in progress. There are players there that have, or I would like to think, have more to give, but it's always best when you're doing that off a positive result.”

The reliability and efficiency Wilkin looks for are certainly becoming more evident, but Wilkin knows the Bucks aren’t quite there yet:

“I think we've got a mistake in us at the moment, and we need to eradicate that. I think we've improved from where we were right at the very start of the season, obviously with the goals that wewere conceding, but it needs to improve again, and that's where we are and that's where we find ourselves. We've got different players in the group and a lot of injuries, and it hasn't really settled down for us yet. Equally, it’s brilliant that the lads keep digging in for one another and achieving results.”