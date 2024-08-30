Gainsborough Trinity v Telford: Wilkin up for the Cup as Bucks target a long run

The Bucks crashed out of both the FA Cup and FA Trophy at the earliest stages last season in disappointing defeats to Coalville and Quorn.

And as the club marks 40 years since Telford United’s legendary Cup run that saw them reach the fifth round, Wilkin is keen to provide the new generation of Bucks fans with similar memories.

“We’re trying to make inroads in every competition that we play in, and it is still small steps on that front at the moment,” the Telford boss said. “The footballing landscape is ever changing, things have evolved a lot since then, but every year there are teams who have a fantastic run in the competition, and it would be great if we could be one of those clubs this season.”

Wilkin added: “It was a lapse in concentration that dumped us out of the Cup last season, and we shouldn’t put any unnecessary pressure on the players ahead of this one.

“They all want to do well for the club and it’s about keeping things in perspective, relaxing and playing to the level they’re capable of.”

With the level of finances involved increasing all the way down the English football pyramid, Wilkin is also aware of how beneficial a good showing in the competition can be off the field.

“It’s no secret that the club hasn’t had a decent Cup run for a little while and certainly getting one in the FA Cup makes a real difference,” he said. “It’s the most lucrative competition that we play in and obviously we want to do well in it.

“Everybody at the club wants to do well in the cup and we have had chats about it, but that’ll be the same at every club up and down the country.” Wilkin continued: “Players want to do well in it because of the coverage it can bring, and we haven’t had a decent FA Cup run to allow for all of these things to happen for a good while.

“If you can have a good cup run it lifts the whole area.”

A trip to Northern Premier League side Gainsborough throws up a sturdy challenge for The Bucks, but despite being short on numbers their manager has vowed to throw everything at the game.

“It’s no distraction, if anything it can complement your league campaign. That’s how I’ve always viewed it,” Wilkin explained. “I want to use the momentum of winning and really focus on that. At home I’m sure they’ll be confident and can threaten us and we’ve got to be mindful of that, no game away from home is easy but it’s about us understanding why we’ve looked more solid in these last few games.”

Striker Matty Stenson is hoping to return to the squad after illness, but Saturday looks too soon for Jordan Piggott, Rhys Hilton and Steffan Jones.