Telford v Redditch - Match preview

The Bucks go into the game off the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Hitchin Town but can take comfort in the fact that they are unbeaten at New Bucks Head since September and have won their last four games on home soil.

Redditch have suffered four consecutive league defeats, but Wilkin is not expecting an easy ride in what he has dubbed ‘a massive game.’

“They’ve had a terrific season,” Wilkin admitted.

“You don’t know whether you’re playing against teams at the right time or the wrong time; they’ve played some good teams in this last little period and have come out on the wrong side of a few.”

He added: “It’s a massive game on Friday and one that both teams will want to do well in, and hopefully it’s a good competitive game and one that we can come out on the right side of.

“It’s tight in and around the play-offs so this is a big, big game.”

With the game falling on the first day of the long Easter weekend, Wilkin is also hopeful that his side will be backed by a bumper crowd at New Bucks Head.

“It comes on an interesting day,” he said.

“Obviously we don’t usually play on a Friday and with it being a bank holiday there’ll hopefully be a few more fans who are able to come out and give us that lift.”

Their last two games have seen Telford challenged by the playing conditions, with a wet, heavy pitch at Alvechurch being followed by a dry surface in windy conditions in Hitchin.

The pitch at New Bucks Head is as good as any in the division, and Wilkin is hopeful that his side can reap the benefits of it once again.

“The biggest thing is I want a fair football test against any team that we play,” he said. “You look at some of the places that we’ve come up short, and again I’m not looking to blame surfaces alone, but certain conditions we’ve found difficult.

“If you get beaten on a fair surface in fair conditions we’ll put our hands up, but pretty much whenever we’ve done that we’ve been successful.”

Key to The Bucks’ success this season have been the trio of Nathan Fox, Sam Whittall and Ricardo Dinanga, who have all had spells on the sidelines recently, and Wilkin was keen to deliver some good news regarding their absences.

“I’ve spoken to Sam and he’s quite positive, and there’s a hope he’ll be available for Friday,” Wilkin revealed.

“Nathan’s been really positive about the situation and we’re hoping that he’s not so far away.

“I’d like to think it wouldn’t be a long-term situation with Ricardo too.

“I don’t want to get too far ahead of the game, but certainly Sam and Nathan have been really positive about their positions.”