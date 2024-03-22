Telford players playing through pain barrier

The Bucks expect to be without key first-team members Nathan Fox, Matty Stenson and Sam Whittall due to injury, while the lesser-spotted Twariq Yusuf is away on international duty with Tanzania.

And after a tiring evening on a heavy Alvechurch pitch on Tuesday, manager Kevin Wilkin wants his Telford players to dig deep against the Hertfordshire outfit.

“You’ll always have tired legs after a game like that where a lot of effort has gone into it,” Wilkin admitted. “I think with a few days rest and recuperation the lads will be good to go again on Saturday, and you have to be.

“It’s the same for whoever, there were other games played with teams at the sharp end of the table and I know the pitch was heavy, but unfortunately that’s where we find ourselves.

“There’s no point moaning about it, we’ll just get on with it and make it part of what we do.”

Wilkin was forced into two changes from the team that started against Stamford last weekend, with Jared Hodgkiss and Montel Gibson replacing the injured pairing of Whittall and Stenson.

And while both are expected to miss out again, Wilkin did suggest potential changes could still be afoot.

“That was the formation and the personnel to face Alvechurch, but that’s not to say we’ll go with the same on Saturday,” he said. “We might change it, and what’s nice is to have the option now to change it rather than not.”