Kevin Wilkin looking no further than next game in AFC Telford United's play-off hunt

Kevin Wilkin’s side came through another test in difficult conditions and their manager declared himself more than satisfied with both the result, and the performance:

“I am delighted,” he said. “It was a hard-fought game on Saturday (a 2-1 home victory over Stamford), and just seeing how the lads came out of that and the energy and strength they needed to show tonight.

“It’s not easy to play out there; Alvechurch are very adept at it and they understand the conditions and they do move the ball well.”

The game was originally scheduled for the start of March, but was postponed owing to heavy rain.

The pitch at Lye Meadow was heavy and cut up badly, but the Bucks managed the game well once they had established a two-goal lead, one which was against the run of play, as Wilkin admitted: “I think for the opening period, you would say they were the better side, probably up until the first goal, but then we had a real period where we really found our groove and fortunately we built on a fantastic goal from Byron (Moore) and gave ourselves that cushion.”

Moore’s 19th-minute opener rocked the hosts, the midfielder finding the bottom corner from distance when a corner was cleared to him on the edge of the penalty area.

Sensing vulnerability, the Bucks peppered goalkeeper Ronnie Hollinghead and they cracked under pressure just a few minutes later, Jordan Piggott blasting the ball home in a chaotic sequence.

Wilkin acknowledged that his team ought to have moved the game beyond Alvechurch in that devastating spell – however, having not done so, he felt they managed the remainder of the game well.

“The clean sheet is a real positive for us,” he said. “It’d be nice to be a little bit more expansive, but I think when you’ve got something to hang on to and defend, you have to try and pick your moments, which we did. It’s an all-round pleasing performance.”

The Bucks sit in third position in the table and saw their advantage over Redditch United extend to three points as the Reds went down 3-0 at league leaders Needham Market.

Redditch and the Bucks meet on Good Friday, but Wilkin was looking no further ahead than Saturday’s fixture at Hitchin Town, although he confessed to keeping an eye on results elsewhere.

“I’ve had a glimpse tonight (at the results) just to see how the other couple went and credit to Needham Market; they’ve had a fantastic consistent season and I think they are going to be the champions,” he said.

“I’d be highly surprised if they slip up now and credit to them. They’ve been terrific.”