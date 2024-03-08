AFC Sudbury vs Telford - Match preview

The Suds were the last side Telford faced in the league, coming out 3-2 winners at New Bucks Head last month thanks to goals from Kyle Storer, Ty Webster and Remi Walker.

And experienced Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin admitted that facing the same side in back-to-back league games is something he had not previously come across in his career.

“I honestly can’t remember it ever happening,” he said “I’ve obviously managed a fair few games and I can’t remember it before.

“They’ll understand us, we’ll understand them and there’s not a lot more both sides can know about one another.

“We haven’t brought anybody in, and it’ll be largely the same side that took the field against them, and I don’t think they will necessarily have any other players to bring in.”

Sudbury’s visit to New Bucks Head was a stand-out showing this season, particularly from a side languishing in the relegation zone.

Other struggling sides had chosen to set up defensively to try to frustrate the Bucks, forcing a number of frustrating home draws this season.

However, Sudbury took the game to Wilkin’s side, and the Telford boss is expecting more of the same at King’s Marsh on Saturday.

“That’s how they set up; they want to be expansive,” he said. “They like to keep two players high and wide to stretch the game, and they asked questions of us.”

Wilkin added: “They scored two goals which was more down to us switching off and not focusing on our play as hard as I expect us to, and we made some poor decisions that allowed Sudbury to have a chance.

“Hopefully that will be a lesson learned, albeit off the back of a victory.”

One difference from the previous encounter will be the fitness of Telford stars Fraser Kerr and Ricardo Dinanga, who were both injured last time out.

“Fraser ran hard at training on Tuesday; he didn’t join in much of the ball work but he’s hoping to later on in the week,” Wilkin revealed. “Other than that everybody has trained fully and put a good shift in on Tuesday night.”

“Having had Saturday off we did more of a conditioning session with them which challenged a few physically, but we’ve got them right where we need them both physically and mentally.”

Nathan Fox’s absence will be felt, with the left-back facing another six to ten weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Victory at Sudbury would further strengthen the Bucks’ grip on a top five finish, although dreams of the title appear thin given Needham Market’s consistent dominance over the division.

“I think we’re looking at trying to secure as high a play-off spot as we possibly can, I just can’t see Needham Market being caught if I’m honest,” Wilkin said. “If anything better was to turn out then fantastic, but I think realistically that’s what we’re looking at.”