Sudbury v Telford preview: Kevin Wilkin demanding more of the same from Bucks

Reece Styche scored for AFC Telford last weekend Picture: Kieren Griffin

AFC Telford United picked up their first win in five last weekend against Stratford Town, with Byron Moore and Reece Styche scoring in the 2-1 victory.

And the Bucks boss believes it is vital his side back up that result with another three points against a struggling Sudbury side.

“It was nice to be rewarded for our efforts and we want to make them understand that if we do the right things consistently enough then we will get our rewards,” Wilkin said. “It was no less than we deserved for a little while now.

“Winning has a clear positive effect on the atmosphere you create, and it’s carried us through the week.”

Despite the positivity around the team they will no doubt have been impacted by the injury sustained by captain Fraser Kerr against Stratford. Wilkin confirmed the Scottish defender has a serious ankle injury that will sideline him for a prolonged period, as well as giving updates on Jared Hodgkiss, Twariq Yusuf and Montel Gibson.

“Montel hurt himself in training on Thursday but thought he would be OK for the game,” he revealed. “I made the decision to pull him out of the squad during the warm-up and he’s unlikely to be ready this week.”

The Bucks boss confirmed Yusuf is out with a groin strain, while Hodgkiss is back in training and could have a chance of featuring tomorrow.

The trip to Sudbury will see Telford play on another 3G surface, something Wilkin remains uncertain about given the injury problems the Bucks have had this season.

“We’ve not generally fared too well on 3G pitches, I’m not a great lover of them, but it’s something you have to deal with and not use as an excuse,” he said. “But whether it’s a 3G pitch or a bog you’ve got to adapt to things when required.”

Sudbury are winless since August and find themselves in the relegation zone of the Southern Central Premier.

Despite their poor run of form the Bucks manager is wary of their threats and has made it clear to his players that nothing but their best will do on Saturday.

“You always have an advantage playing at home, certainly when you’re at home on a 3G surface, so we need to play a measured game,” Wilkin admitted. “We want to be tight and mean at the back and creative with some open football going forwards. We’ve created plenty of moments this season, if we can stick them away like last weekend we’ll give ourselves a chance.

“It’s pretty simple for me, don’t make stupid mistakes in your own defensive third and make sure you’re taking any opportunities that come along in the final third.