AFC Telford United re-sign striker Montel Gibson

Montel Gibson (18) (AFC Telford United Striker on Loan from Ilkeston Town FC) on the edge on Brackley Towns box about to shoot.

The forward had a brief spell at the New Bucks Head in October but returned to his parent club due to work commitments.

But Telford and Ilkeston had an agreement that should his work circumstances change they would be given the first opportunity to re-sign him.

He has now joined on loan until the end of the season, with no recall option available for Ilkeston, and the Bucks have the option to make the transfer permanent in the summer.

Bucks boss, Kevin Wilkin, said: "We are delighted to get him back, he will give us something different across the front line.