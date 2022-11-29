Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

AFC Telford United re-sign striker Montel Gibson

By Ollie WestburyAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Last Updated: Comments

AFC Telford United have re-signed striker Montel Gibson from Ilkeston Town.

Montel Gibson (18) (AFC Telford United Striker on Loan from Ilkeston Town FC) on the edge on Brackley Towns box about to shoot.
Montel Gibson (18) (AFC Telford United Striker on Loan from Ilkeston Town FC) on the edge on Brackley Towns box about to shoot.

The forward had a brief spell at the New Bucks Head in October but returned to his parent club due to work commitments.

But Telford and Ilkeston had an agreement that should his work circumstances change they would be given the first opportunity to re-sign him.

He has now joined on loan until the end of the season, with no recall option available for Ilkeston, and the Bucks have the option to make the transfer permanent in the summer.

Bucks boss, Kevin Wilkin, said: "We are delighted to get him back, he will give us something different across the front line.

"Montel has an excellent eye for goal, and I am looking forward to working with him again."

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News