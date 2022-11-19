Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

FA Trophy: Kings Langley 1-2 Telford - Report

By Jonny DruryAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Captain Matty Brown netted a 97th minute to give Kevin Wilkin his first win as AFC Telford United boss at the sixth time of asking as they overcame Southern League outfit Kings Langley.

Matty Brown (pic Kieren Griffin)
Matty Brown (pic Kieren Griffin)

The Bucks, who were are currently rock bottom of the National League North, were in need of a boost in the FA Trophy but it got off to a bad start in Hertfordshire.

Just 17 minutes in and a free kick from the right was met by James Kaloczi and he powered a header past Luke Pilling to hand the hosts the lead.

Brendon Daniels went close to an equsliser just before the half hour mark before Kobe Jae Chong lashed home from 25 yards out to level things up for the Bucks.

Both sides had chances in the second period - with both Daniels and Jason Oswell going close, but the Bucks were dealt another blow as the forward was taken off late on with a shoulder injury.

Then just as it look as though the tie was heading for a draw - captain Brown rose in the box to meet a set piece and power a header home to secure the Bucks' passage to the next round.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News