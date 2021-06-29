AFC Telford United complete the marquee signing of attacker Elliott Durrell

AFC Telford United have completed the marquee signing and return of star attacker Elliott Durrell Pic: AFC Telford United AFC Telford United have completed the marquee signing and return of star attacker Elliott Durrell Pic: AFC Telford United AFC Telford United have completed the marquee signing and return of star attacker Elliott Durrell Pic: AFC Telford United

Shropshire-born Durrell, who lives in Shrewsbury, was released by Wrexham in April and has become a headline addition for Gavin Cowan's side, for whom he has penned a one-year deal.

He has been on the club's radar for a number of years. Durrell has regularly appeared as a trialist and been a target of former managers Steve Kittrick, Rob Smith, Rob Edwards and Cowan.

The 31-year-old attacker came through the youth ranks at AFC Telford more than a decade ago and has since played influential roles in the National League for Macclesfield, Chester and Altrincham.

He also spent two spells at Wrexham in the non-league's top tier – in 2014/15, where he made the switch after starring for Hednesford Town for a number of years, and last season, where he scored twice in 26 games. He has made more than 200 appearances in the National League in total.

His capture is an ambitious one for Cowan's National League North side and Durrell promises to bring an extra layer of flair and creativity to the Bucks ranks.

Cowan said: “Elliott is a fantastic addition to the squad, a player who is proven at this level and above who we know well. He will add significantly to our attacking threat and we’re excited to have him with us."

Telford were also able to lock down the futures of attacking stars Dom McHale and Brendon Daniels with new contracts ahead of the new season.

They handed new contracts to experienced duo Jack Byrne and Theo Streete today.