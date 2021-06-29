AFC Telford United hand new deals to Jack Byrne and Theo Streete

TELFORD COPYRIGHT MIKE SHERIDAN Theo Streete of Telford during the Vanarama Conference North fixture between AFC Telford United and AFC Fylde at the New Bucks Head Stadium on Saturday, January 9, 2020...Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress..MS2021-054.

Byrne will enter his second season as a Telford player. The defensive midfielder, 31, made 16 league appearances in his debut campaign for the Bucks, which was cut short as last season's National League North was terminated early.

He is joined by experienced centre-half Streete, 33, who has signed on for a fourth season with the club.

Streete, a former team-mate of boss Gavin Cowan's, is regarded as an important character in the squad at the New Bucks Head.

He has made 83 league appearances during his time at the club.

Solihull-born Byrne lists Kidderminster Harriers, Solihull Moors and Brackley Town among his former clubs. Streete has turned out for Alfreton Town, Solihull, Nuneaton and Brackley.

The club also confirmed goalkeeper Ash Rawlins turned down a new deal at the New Bucks Head to re-join former club Market Drayton Town.

Academy players George Scott and Jack Sweeney will remain with Cowan's first-team squad to begin the season, while five other members of the Bucks youth ranks will train with the squad in pre-season and could get the chance to impress in the upcoming friendlies.