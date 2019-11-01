Arlen Birch: Gavin Cowan's ambition got me to sign for AFC Telford

Birch, 23, had been a free agent after a summer switch to Wrexham broke down but last month penned a short-term New Bucks Head deal until January.

The Ellesmere-born former Everton and Burnley youngster slotted into the right wing-back role for Cowan’s side in the draw against York and victory over Guiseley and is expected to keep his place at home to Boston tomorrow.

“They asked if I still hadn’t got fixed up, and it went from there,” said Birch. “I came down to training a few times, spoke to the gaffer and we just got it done. I knew Telford were a big club and he was very positive about where he sees the club being.

“That made me want to come, seeing how much drive he had for it.”

Birch was released by National League AFC Fylde in the summer. His last action was playing in their FA Trophy success over Telford’s conquerors Leyton Orient at Wembley.

“My last full competitive 90 minutes was at Wembley, so I’m still now trying to get my full fitness back,” added Birch, who splits his time between Bolton and Ellesmere.

“I felt good, so with each week that passes I’ll get stronger and that should help with my performances.

“I want to play as much football as I can, win as many games as we can and to play well. I’d like to stay, it feels like there’s something good at Telford.”

Tomorrow’s visitors Boston have, like Telford, been indifferent. They are one point better off having played a fixture fewer.

Craig Elliott’s side have lost their last two league games but, thanks to the poor weather and an extended FA Cup run where they visit lower-ranked Carshalton Athletic in the first round next weekend , a run of fixtures has been infrequent.

The Bucks are focused on continuing the momentum they built before last weekend’s trip to Altrincham was rained off.

Cowan’s men earned four points from home clashes with York and Guiseley to leave the New Bucks Head in a much more buoyant mood.

Telford, in 15th, are just three points off Brackley Town, who occupy the final play-off position in seventh.

n Read Richard Worton’s full interview in tomorrow's official matchday programme.