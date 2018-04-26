AFC Telford spell has been an honour – Ryan Giles

The 18-year-old, from St George's, has made a huge impression while on loan from Wolves.

Chipping in with two goals and seven assists in nine Bucks games, the winger proved instrumental in sealing National League North survival and seems set for a bright future.

"Being born and raised in Telford, it has been a massive honour for me to represent the club," said Giles.

"Due to me being young, I was always going to see this as a learning experience and everybody associated with the club has made me feel welcome, and I thank them for that.

"The gaffer assured me not to come in feeling pressured, and to enjoy the experience and learn from it."

Giles is one of five youngsters who have been loaned to Telford this campaign – the others being Aaron Simpson, Aaron Hayden, Ryan Leak and Connor Johnson.

He got the decisive goal as the Bucks won 2-1 at Spennymoor Town on Tuesday night and has thanked Rob Edwards for showing faith in him when there was massive pressure to get points.

"When I was at Wolves, I was playing under-18s football so coming to men’s football was a big jump for me," said Giles.

Advertising

"I always knew it was going to be tough but due to the support I received off the players, staff and fans, I wasn’t feeling the pressure as much.

"I knew it was always going be a tough decision for the gaffer due to me being young but I appreciate the fact that he has given me the opportunity, and I am very happy to have contributed with two goals and seven assists from the time I’ve been here."

Giles recently won Wolves' academy scholar of the year award.

On his time at the New Bucks Head, he added: "You learn so much, going from 18s to men’s football.

"The biggest difference from me was adapting to the game, the physical side of it and actually playing in front of a large crowd.

"All of these have been brilliant for my development and I can take them with me as it will only make me better as a player."