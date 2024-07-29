Unai Emery delighted to see Aston Villa playmaker back in action in US

Buendía stepped off the bench as a 63rd-minute substitute in the opening match of the club’s pre-season tour of the USA at Lower.com Field.

It was the Argentinian’s first outing in claret and blue for 11 months having recovered from a knee ligament injury sustained last summer.

“The best news is his comeback,” said Emery. “Emiliano Buendía’s comeback after one year.

“We are happy with his return and we have to work now with him trying to get the best of him progressively.

“The first 30 minutes he played, really, is fantastic for us and for the team.”

Villa suffered a 4-1 reverse to the Crew as they continued their pre-season preparations and got more valuable minutes under their belts.

The Villans, who used a total of 22 players, were undone by Cucho Hernandez’s first-half hat-trick, while Cameron Archer found the net for the visitors.

Crew substitute Dylan Chambost subsequently added a fourth for the reigning MLS Cup Champions immediately after the break in Ohio.

The encounter also saw Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen make their first outings for the club as second-half substitutes.

And boss Emery, while admitting he wants his side to perform strongly in pre-season, was keen to stress the result was not the most important factor.

“We’re in pre-season and we played against a team who were very focused and played very well,” he said. “And they pressed us in some moments.

“Even when we were playing in control of the game and creating chances, their transition was good and they deserved to win.

“But we are working now for our structure again, trying to get better with the players we add in this season.

“And with the tactical work, mixing players, we are doing it.

“Of course, the result is not good but, for us, now the result is not the most important.

“Most important is to build a team, get information about the players and this was the first match for some players, and they played well. Even losing, they played well.

“Onana and Maatsen, Dobbin, the goal scored by Archer was important as well.

“I am happy with the work we are doing. Of course, we want to be competitive, even in pre-season and not concede a result like this.”