Aston Villa’s spending to continue with a club record deal for Amadou Onana

The 22-year-old Belgium international has agreed terms on a long-term contract and is expected to undergo a medical later this week.

Onana will become the most expensive signing in Villa’s history, eclipsing Moussa Diaby who joined last summer from Bayer Leverkusen for an initial £43m.

He will leave Everton having made 77 appearances in all competitions since joining from Lille for £30m two years ago.

Unai Emery hopes he will add steel to a Villa midfield which has seen Douglas Luiz leave in a £42m deal to Juventus. Boubacar Kamara, meanwhile, is not expected back from a serious knee injury until several months into the season.

Onana will become the club’s third midfield signing of the summer after Enzo Barrenechea and Ross Barkley and seventh overall. Winger Lewis Dobbin also joined from Everton for a £9m fee last month.

With winger Jaden Philogene set to complete his return from Hull for £13.5m early next week, the Onana deal will take Villa’s spending for the summer window so far close to the £140m mark.

Villa also signed left-back Ian Maatsen from Chelsea for £37.5m and wideman Samuel Iling-Junior from Juventus.

Forward Omari Kellyman and midfielder Tim Iroegbunam departed in deals worth £28m.