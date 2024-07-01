Aston Villa complete double sale to bank £61million

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Midfield star Luiz leaves in a £42million move to Juventus that helps Villa comply with the league’s profit and sustainability rules.

The 26-year-old, currently with Brazil at the Copa America, underwent a medical in the US ahead of the switch which ends a five-year stay at Villa Park.

Signed from Manchester City for £15m following Villa’s promotion back to the Premier League in 2019, Luiz has made more than 200 appearances in all competitions.

His sale will be essential in ensuring the club comply with the league’s profit and sustainability rules, with the fee received banked as profit in the 2023-24 accounting year which ends tomorrow.

In a separate deal, Villa are signing midfielder Enzo Barrenechea and winger Samuel Iling-Junior from Juventus for a combined £21m.

Villa posted a farewell video on their social media featuring Luiz’s best moments at Villa Park with the message: “Obrigado.”

Meanwhile, teenage forward Kellyman joined Chelsea for £19m.

He signed from Derby County in 2022, making his senior debut 18 months later in the Europa Conference League play-off against Hibernian – the first of six senior appearances, two of which were in the Premier League.

In a separate deal, Villa completed the signing of left-back Ian Maatsen from Chelsea in a deal worth £37.5million on Friday night.

The 22-year-old, part of the Netherlands squad at Euro 2024, agreed a six-year deal to become the club’s second most expensive signing behind Moussa Diaby.

Maatsen underwent a medical in Germany last week after agreeing personal terms with Villa.

The PSV Eindhoven academy product spent last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund and started last month’s Champions League final.

Dortmund were keen to make the deal permanent but could not match Chelsea’s valuation, with Villa eventually agreeing a deal worth a little more than his £35m release clause.

Maatsen’s arrival will likely see one of Alex Moreno and Lucas Digne depart Villa Park.