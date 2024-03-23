Carlos Corberan outlines critical step forward from West Brom's Mikey Johnston

Six-goal winger Johnston’s red-hot form since checking in from Celtic has re-ignited Albion’s play-off push.

Johnston’s full game against the Robins was his first since last May, a penultimate appearance for previous loan club Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal. He has since been a regular substitute, off or on, for parent club Celtic and nation Republic of Ireland, with whom he aims to win a ninth cap in a friendly with Belgium today (5pm).

“He has done something very positive, the first time since he is here he played the full game,” Corberan said. “It was a long time since he played a full game.