Carlos Corberan: John Swift can be key man for West Brom

John Swift (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Attacking midfielder Swift has been in the goals this term and the top scorer made it five for the season with the winner in Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

The former Reading star, 28, is just two goals shy of the return from his debut campaign and Corberan reckons his attacker can be crucial if ‘mentally ready’.

“When one player with his quality is ready mentally to compete – he can be the difference,” Corberan said.

“If one player with his ability is only just focused to play well, it is more difficult to make the difference.

“I am watching his level of defending and attacking concentration as excellent.

“His commitment and his effort...and when the good players put all the effort in the pitch (then) at the end they have more possibilities to make the difference like he is doing and how he is helping the team.”

Swift has taken up a role on the left of an attacking front three for a lot of the season. He is not utilised as a traditional wide winger and is given freedom to drift inside.

Corberan had previously said Swift is at his best when playing with full intensity. The former Chelsea youngster admitted last week that despite a boost in productivity, he was still unhappy with his all-round performance.

Swift then had a hand in Albion’s first three goals in the 4-0 win at Preston last Saturday.

Albion’s head coach added Swift’s influence, alongside remaining available attackers Jed Wallace, Matt Phillips and Brandon Thomas-Asante, is particularly important given the injury absence of Jeremy Sarmiento and Josh Maja.