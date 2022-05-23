Boubacar Kamara in Aston Villa frame

Manchester City's Nathan Ake (left) and Marseille's Boubacar Kamara battle for the ball during the Champions League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester..

The 22-year-old is expected to join when his contract at the French club expires at the end of next month.

Kamara, who had also been targeted by Atletico Madrid, confirmed over the weekend he had decided on his next destination and reports on the continent yesterday claimed he had agreed a five-year deal at Villa Park.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard is thought to have played a major role in convincing the France under-21 international to join. Asked after yesterday’s 3-2 defeat at Manchester City, he refused to confirm whether a deal had been agreed but added: “We have an interest.

“I think you will see very soon there has been work in the background in terms of where we want to take this team. We need to make some changes in the right areas to support the best players we have.”

Manchester City have, meanwhile, vowed to issue an indefinite stadium ban to the supporter who assaulted Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen during the pitch invasion which followed their Premier League title win.

The Sweden international was struck on the head as supporters rushed onto the playing surface following City’s dramatic 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s team had come from two goals down with 14 minutes remaining to clinch their sixth title in 11 seasons.

Olsen is not thought have been injured and Villa do not intend on making a formal complaint to the Premier League. But in a statement, City offered their “sincere apologies” to the goalkeeper. It continued: “The club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban.”