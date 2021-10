Aston Villa's Cameron Archer (left)

Keinan Davis gave Villa an early lead before the Dons turned the match around with goals from Troy Parrott and Max Watters. But Cameron Archer equalised on the stroke of half-time before Villa’s youngsters took charge of the second half at Stadium MK.

Aaron Ramsey restored Villa’s lead before Archer wrapped things with his second goal in the final minute of the match.