Ex-Shrewsbury Town boss John Askey eyes AFC Telford job

Former Shrewsbury Town manager John Askey.

Macclesfield Town legend Askey, 56, is believed to be keen on a return to management at Telford after being sacked by League Two Port Vale in January.

The ex-Salop chief boasts more than 400 games in management including an against-the-odds National League title with Macclesfield in 2018, prior to taking the Shrewsbury job.

In August, Askey joined phoenix club Macclesfield FC – who play in the step five North West Counties Premier – in a short-term advisory role.

The Bucks are undergoing a thorough recruitment process after former boss Gavin Cowan departed the New Bucks Head last week. Interviews are set to begin this week.

The application deadline passed last Friday and former TNS legend Scott Ruscoe is also known to have applied for the role.

Paul Smith, manager at step four Halesowen Town whose side were denied an almost-certain promotion due to Covid-19, is another name being mentioned.

Halesowen are top of the Northern Premier League Midlands Division after going 10 games unbeaten to start the campaign.

Former Bromsgrove Sporting chief Smith, however, stated his commitment to the Yeltz last week.

It is believed the same to be the case with Rushall Olympic manager Liam McDonald, who has been strongly linked to the role by Bucks supporters.

McDonald has also managed Redditch United and Hednesford Town, as well as a brief National League stint with Solihull Moors. It is thought the Bucks hierarchy could favour an experienced pair of hands.

Askey’s previous spell in Shropshire lasted a little over five months. He had won five of 21 games in charge of Shrewsbury and was dismissed in November 2018 with Town 18th in League One.