Seam attack help Shifnal to first win

Murrall’s men enjoyed a five-wicket success at Kenilworth Wardens in the Birmingham League Premier Division One.

Shifnal’s bowling attack did the damage as they dismissed the hosts for 165 after opting to field first.

“I’m delighted to get our first win,” said Murrall. “The seamers bowled really well up front which set the game up for us and we thoroughly deserved the win.”

Seam trio Alex Riley, Alex Wyatt and Jack Twigger had the home side reeling at 39-6 before a battling 87 from wicketkeeper Harry Johnson helped Wardens to set any kind of target.

Wyatt finished with 3-15 from his 10 overs, while Twigger claimed 2-29 and Riley 4-28 from 9.1 overs.

Shifnal lost Jack Edwards for nine but a second-wicket stand of 105 between Steve Leach and Ismail Anwar put the visitors well on course for victory.

Leach hit 63 off 108 balls while Anwar was more expansive as he hit 10 boundaries in his 65-ball 57.

Shropshire’s Twenty20 skipper Ross Aucott hit an unbeaten 18 to see Shifnal to their target with just over seven overs to spare.

Shifnal were due to host Wardens in a rematch yesterday in the Graham Williamson Trophy but progressed after the match was conceded.