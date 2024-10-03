Wraight wraps up more titles to add to collection

The Castlefields star followed up his 38th birthday last Thursday by scoring a first success in the Premier League Merit the next day and then adding another Sabden Floodlit crown on Sunday.

“Callum added the Premier Merit to his league averages and most consecutive wins awards this season at Tilstock on Friday,” said a spokesman for the Taylor Support-backed league. “He had a tough final against Gary Whitehall (Adderley), going 8-4 down and it being close at 13-12. But Callum upped his game and ran out to win 21-12.”

The semi-finals saw Wraight power past Scott Harries (Sir John Bayley) 21-5 while Whitehall was nearly as quick in seeing off Joe Killen of St Georges with a string of twos in a 21-11 victory.

“Thank you to Tilstock for hosting, 30 years after they hosted the first ever Merit,” added the spokesman before former league chairman and president Neville Edwards presented the £300 first prize.

“Callum said it was an honour to receive the trophy off Neville, a living legend of bowls, adding it was a trophy he was desperate to get his hands on.”

Two nights later, near Clitheroe, he won the £1,300 Sabden Floodlit for the second time with four super 21-7 wins, the last coming in the final against Aaron Harrison.

On a fine weekend for Premier bowlers in opens, Reece Farr (Sir John Bayley) won the Kirkheaton Cons 64 at the first attempt by beating past winner Scott Fisher 21-17 in the final.

And in Birmingham, Greg Smith (WrockwardineWood) beat another Bayley man, Paul Evans, in the final of the Triplex Super 64 Floodlit.

Meanwhile, Wraight will head up the M6 to Cumbria on Saturday for the third running of £4,000 World Cup of Bowls invitational at Lindal, a strong line-up including Yorkshire father and son, Chris and Josh Mordue.