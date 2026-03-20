Guilsfield give it a go but title hopefuls claim the spoils

The visitors had the first opportunity on a bright afternoon in the Montgomeryshire countryside when Ben Maher struck an effort straight at Luke Evans.

The Seasiders suffered a setback two minutes later when Aidan Higgins was shown a red card by referee Alex Livesey following an altercation with an opponent.

Mark Cadwallader directed a header wide of the far post from a 12th-minute cross from out on the right flank before the hosts had their first opportunity of the match when Adam Hailes' shot was blocked and his effort from the rebound was saved by Shaun Pearson.

The north Walians had a penalty appeal for a challenge on Callum Stephens turned down in the 18th minute before Cadwallader's close-range volley struck an upright.

Hailes had another effort blocked after being picked out at the far post by a cross from out on the left flank.

Llandudno thought they had broken the deadlock through Cadwallader, but the former Aberystwyth Town forward was deemed to have been in an offside position after Tom Stephens had struck the crossbar with an initial effort.

However, Cadwallader made amends five minutes later when he converted a penalty that was awarded following a foul by Luke Evans in the home goal.

A Llandudno players hits the deck after a tackle

Maher's shot was deflected wide of the far post following a 31st minute corner before he drove into the Guilsfield penalty area, but struck his effort wide of the near post.

Llandudno headed into the changing rooms with a narrow advantage after Tom Stephens directed a header wide of goal from a stoppage-time corner.

The visitors had an opportunity to double their lead in the opening minute of the second-half, but Maher pulled his shot wide of the far post after breaking forward quickly from the restart.

The Montgomeryshire club nearly equalised when Iwan Matthews narrowly volleyed wide of goal from a 48th-minute corner before Sam Flory fired an effort over the crossbar from the edge of the penalty area.

Callum Stephens could only direct his 57th-minute shot straight into the hands of Evans from a tight angle before being picked in space nine minutes later, but his strike was deflected behind for a corner.

Guilsfield were still very much in the match as they trailed by a single goal but Matthews was unable to keep his 71st minute shot on target after Llandudno failed to clear the ball from their penalty area.

Guilsfield went down 1-0 to Llandudno Pics: Stuart Townsend

Callum Stephens was picked out in space six minutes later, but was unable to keep his effort under the crossbar after driving into the penalty area.

The vocal band of away supporters were hoping that the Seasiders were not about to pay for their profligacy as the final whistle approached.

Guilsfield's last opportunity of the match saw Flory's header saved by Pearson from Bromley's 84th-minute cross.

The hosts had pushed for an equaliser during the second-half, but were unable to find a way past the Seasisders' rearguard as the visitors returned home sitting back on top of the table.