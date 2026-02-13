Robins are flying high as they build on promotion

Harry Stokes' charges have surprised many observers as they challenge Lock Stock Ardal North East leaders Llanuwychllyn following a single league reverse so far this term.

The Radnor Robins returned to the third tier after withdrawing from the MMP Mid Wales League First Division during the early stages of the 2018/19 campaign.

The Bryn-y-Castell club re-established themselves at the lower level before securing their first championship for just over three decades.

On the last occasion, Knighton pipped Morda United in the final match of the campaign to be crowned Mid Wales League champions in 1992/93.

Last season, the border outfit eased to glory with a single league.

Stokes strengthened his squad with several signings, the most notable of which were Shane Sutton and Luke Boundford, who both graced the JD Cymru Premier for many years.

After enjoying comfortable wins over Penyffordd Lions and Henllan in the JD Welsh Cup and Dragon Signs FAW Amateur Trophy, respectively, Knighton Town launched their league campaign with a derby at Radnor Valley.

Boundford and Callum Stead put the Radnor Robins in a commanding position before the Goats hit back to claim a point.

The border outfit marked their home debut with a 1-0 victory over Dolgellau Athletic courtesy of a Keiran Dovey strike.

Knighton forward Connor Bird in action Pics Stuart Townsend

Knighton built on that result with a 3-1 win at Builth Wells with goals from Boundford, Dovey and Sam Hoyle.The Radnorshire men saw their winning run halted by Penycae as a Dovey brace and Wozencraft penalty contributed to a 3-3 draw before suffering a 4-3 reverse at Pwllheli in the JD Welsh Cup.

But they bounced back with a 4-2 derby success at Llandrindod Wells following a Boundford treble and a Wozencraft goal.

However, the Robins suffered a penalty shoot-out exit to lower-graded Llandudno Amateurs in the Dragon Signs FAW Amateur Trophy. But they were successful from the spot seven days later, defeating Kerry in the League Cup when a Boundford penalty and own goal contributed to a 2-2 draw.

Knighton returned to league action with a 5-0 home thrashing of Lex XI courtesy of four from Boundford and one from Dovey.

Following a 5-2 home win over Llanidloes Town in the Aspidistra Radnorshire Cup and a goalless league draw at Corwen, a Dovey double and Stead strike saw the Robins beat Kerry 3-1 at home, prior to a 6-0 reverse at Llanuwchllyn.

Stokes' men returned to winning way as doubles from Wozencraft and Boundford, and a goal from Stead, provided a 5-1 home success over Llangollen Town.

Midfielder Kieran Dovey was a summer signing

A Boundford hat-trick led Knighton to a 3-1 win at Cefn Albion before Adam Worton and Stead netted in a 2-2 home draw with Rhos Aelwyd.

The Robins overcame Radnor Valley 1-0 in the Aspidistra Radnorshire Cup before Boundford, Ryan Jones, Stead and Wozencraft netted in a 4-3 victory at Llanfair United.

They built on that as Boundford, Dovey and an own goal saw them to a 3-2 success at Dolgellau Athletic, while and a Stead brace ensured a 2-1 home win over Bow Street.

Following a four-week hiatus, a Boundford goal ensured Knighton completed a double over Llandrindod Wells before Boundford, Connor Bird and Dovey led the border men to a 3-1 success at Lex XI.

The Robins were held 1-1 at home to Corwen in their most recent league outing, with Boundford netting his 19th of the season, leaving them 10 points behind the leaders but with two games in hand.