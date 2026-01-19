Olympic hero Gail Emms visits Shropshire-based pickleball players

The Commonwealth and British badminton champion – who won her Olympic silver at Athens 2004 – is now competing in the UK’s top pickleball leagues.

And she visited Shrewsbury on Friday to give a conference and coaching organised by West Midlands Pickleball & Academy at The Shrewsbury Sports Village in Sundorne Road.

Members of Pickleball Central UK (PBC UK) were treated to an in-depth insight into Emms’ career, which started at the age of four years old and culminated in a world sporting title.

Fe Edwards, from PBC UK, said: ”Thanks to staff at The Shrewsbury Sports Village for making this event a great success. Any budding pickleball players should contact PBC UK via their website: www.pickleballcentraluk.com”