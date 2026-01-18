Telford Raiders seen out on big Challenge Cup day but proud of efforts

Amateur club Telford were seen off 38-18 by the visitors from the capital, who play one level higher in the British pyramid.

It is the second season running that Raiders have competed in British rugby league's main knockout competition after last season's debut effort, a defeat to Rochdale Mayfield.

Telford qualified for the high-profile competition having last season sealed their third successive Midland Premier Division title, which they did so undefeated.

Fans travelled in their droves to support fifth tier Telford in the clash, held at Newport Salop's union home at Old Showground, and saw the home side battle gamely but fall short to the Chargers.

Telford, under head coach Nathan Parker, registered three tries through Harry Stokes, Harry Housley and Andy Prosser, all converted by the reliable boot of Dan Robinson.

Telford Raiders V London Chargers at The Old Show Ground, Newport, Shropshire, England on January 17 2026 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography

But the hosts were always playing catch up having trailed 14-6 at half-time.

Dave Adams was named Chargers man of the match and the club thanked fans for support on the big day before wishing London luck in the second round at Halifax Panthers.

Telford's Midland Premier fixtures are set to be confirmed in the next month.

Raiders' history stems from the 1990s, initially as Randley Raiders at primary school level before the club's current incarnation began in 2003.